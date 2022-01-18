AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AlloVir traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 14,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $329,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $192,826.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,667 shares of company stock worth $1,052,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

