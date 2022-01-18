Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.58.

Shares of SWK opened at $192.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.77 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.