Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $288.28 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $230.15 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.45.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.