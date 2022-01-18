BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,951 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of BellRing Brands worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRBR. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of BRBR opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

