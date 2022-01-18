William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 133,253 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Autodesk as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Autodesk by 28.1% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Autodesk by 48.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $237,778,000 after acquiring an additional 259,899 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $9,073,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Autodesk by 9.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

ADSK opened at $259.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.05 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.84. The company has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

