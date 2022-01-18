Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target at $97.66

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.66.

A number of research firms have commented on MCHP. UBS Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,617,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $84.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.22. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

