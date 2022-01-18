Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 2,800 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TFI International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.26. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

