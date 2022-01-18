William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 180,218 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180,218 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 8.95% of Luxfer worth $48,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 536.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Luxfer by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $511.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

