Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $99,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $236.94 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $250.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.07 and its 200-day moving average is $217.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.86.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

