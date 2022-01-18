American Century Companies Inc. Buys 59,777 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,777 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.95% of Lululemon Athletica worth $498,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,592,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 28.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 182,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,748,000 after buying an additional 40,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU stock opened at $326.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.01.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.96.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

