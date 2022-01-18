Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,534,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55,028 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $450,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $328.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.03. The company has a market cap of $168.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.