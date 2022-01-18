Puzo Michael J Trims Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Puzo Michael J reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.7% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.41.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $107.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

