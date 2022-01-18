Polen Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,067,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 443,443 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 3.5% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of ServiceNow worth $1,908,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,663,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 29.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $9,423,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 175,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.81.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $522.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $632.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $626.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.17, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

