Rice Partnership LLC Invests $41,000 in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IVR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, President Kevin M. Collins acquired 9,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $46,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

