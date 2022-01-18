HoldCo Asset Management LP Has $4.40 Million Stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

HoldCo Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp comprises approximately 0.7% of HoldCo Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HoldCo Asset Management LP owned about 2.47% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 112,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 698,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 45,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNWB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,810. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $19.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 million. Analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina acquired 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,527.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

