BancorpSouth Bank Acquires 31,070 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,070 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 3.4% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank owned approximately 0.54% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $24,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,759,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.41. 48,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.88. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $59.19.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

