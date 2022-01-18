Wells Financial Advisors INC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,280,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,029,000 after acquiring an additional 398,608 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,648,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,755,000 after acquiring an additional 423,168 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,368,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,138 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,768,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,760,000 after acquiring an additional 326,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,513,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,980,000 after buying an additional 431,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,330. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97.

