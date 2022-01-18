Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.93.

Shares of COST stock traded down $11.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $491.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.