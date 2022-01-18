Rice Partnership LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises about 1.1% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 381.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,320.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 134,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.39. 16,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,700. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $34.72.

