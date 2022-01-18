CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $197.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.69.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.15. The company had a trading volume of 26,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,440. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $168.67 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.34 and its 200 day moving average is $245.61.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,285 shares of company stock worth $34,200,680. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after acquiring an additional 900,598 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

