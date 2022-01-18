Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.77.

Shares of FND traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.83. The company had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,480. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.53. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

