Bank of America Trims Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Target Price to $49.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,870. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.46. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 103,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 555,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the period. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

