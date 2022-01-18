ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ THMO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21. ThermoGenesis has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 131.19% and a negative return on equity of 152.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ThermoGenesis by 276.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 190,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the second quarter worth $59,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the second quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the second quarter worth $36,000. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

