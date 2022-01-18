American Century Companies Inc. Has $607.68 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,536,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,008 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.33% of IQVIA worth $607,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $247.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.35.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

