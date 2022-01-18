48,000 Shares in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Acquired by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. NextDecade makes up approximately 0.0% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NextDecade by 316.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 832,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 632,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 586,012 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 447,057 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 552,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. NextDecade Co. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

