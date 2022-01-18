Marco Investment Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,005,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.28.

NYSE:LMT opened at $372.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.05 and its 200-day moving average is $354.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.