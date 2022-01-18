Bokf Na Makes New $8.37 Million Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,525 shares of company stock worth $1,212,333. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.42.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

