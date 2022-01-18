Bokf Na Buys Shares of 263,927 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 263,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after buying an additional 2,924,824 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,070,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,224 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,193,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 818,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.08%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.