89,255 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $184.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.33.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.06%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

