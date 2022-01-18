US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $79,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 75,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 59,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 64,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 24,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

HYG opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

