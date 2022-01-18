CX Institutional Acquires 101 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Allegion by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Allegion by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Allegion by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Allegion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $124.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

