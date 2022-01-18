CX Institutional Sells 168 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $90,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $201.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.53. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

