Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Bought by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Penumbra by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Penumbra by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Penumbra by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $237.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 261.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.85. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.02 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.18, for a total transaction of $3,830,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,066 shares of company stock worth $13,455,411. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.