CX Institutional Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,617,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO stock opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.76.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

