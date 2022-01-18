The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $64.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.