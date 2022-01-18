Verity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.36 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.98.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. Analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

