Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 911 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $1,187,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Raymond James by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.93. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

