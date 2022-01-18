Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $68.60 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 441,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 206,836 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Garmin worth $68,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 160.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 27.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $132.38 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.59 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.