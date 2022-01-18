Polen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises approximately 2.0% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,102,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $508.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $494.45 and a one year high of $737.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $653.73.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.