Polen Capital Management LLC Buys 11,584 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $16,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Exponent by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Exponent by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPO opened at $101.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.39. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.13 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

