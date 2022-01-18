2,155 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.33.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total transaction of $224,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $603.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $633.64 and a 200-day moving average of $618.38. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.