Dempze Nancy E Buys 95 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.7% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,487,537,000 after purchasing an additional 70,893 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 11,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,564,841 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,926,000 after acquiring an additional 32,965 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 6,021 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 51,404 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,086,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.54.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $461.64 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $470.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $434.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

