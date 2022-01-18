Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp Invests $19.52 Million in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,518,000. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises about 0.7% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 179.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,244,000 after buying an additional 539,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 116.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,126,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,381,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $357.04 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.79.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.