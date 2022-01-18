Dempze Nancy E Cuts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Dempze Nancy E trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,486.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,569.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1,514.77.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

