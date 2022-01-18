Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,969,000 after purchasing an additional 164,359 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 633,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.03. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.45%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

