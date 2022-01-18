William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $41.58 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 49,347.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,473,022 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $41,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 7.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 200,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,672,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 19.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 709.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. 34.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

