William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 486,938 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 48,693.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,938 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $45,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.92 and a one year high of $111.31.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

