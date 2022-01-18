Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes $16.81 Million Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 202,386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Scientific Games as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 53.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 46,405 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at $58,040,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,416,000 after buying an additional 28,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGMS shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

SGMS opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.82.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

