Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 51,216.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743,918 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $45,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,002,000 after purchasing an additional 216,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after acquiring an additional 254,544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,770,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,933 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,388,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,566,000 after acquiring an additional 27,921 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $3,345,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,755 shares of company stock worth $7,682,975 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

