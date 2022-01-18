Rodgers & Associates LTD Buys New Shares in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.19% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $58.82.

